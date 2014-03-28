Around the League

Presented By

Maurice Jones-Drew, Raiders strike 3-year contract

Published: Mar 27, 2014 at 10:12 PM

The veteran movement in Oakland marches on. 

The Raiders have signed free-agent running back Maurice Jones-Drew, the team announced Friday. NFL Media's Albert Breer reported the deal is for three years.

Free-Agent Tracker

NFL-131103-IA.jpg

Follow all the developments on the NFL's open market with our up-to-the-minute tracking of 2014's free agents. More...

"It's just exciting to see the moves (Oakland) made looking from afar, and now to be a part of it is just something you can't dream of," Jones-Drew said on "NFL Total Access." The interview will air in its entirety on NFL Network on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Jones-Drew was visiting with general manager Reggie McKenzie and his hometown team with contract talks moving at a rapid pace. 

Coming off a season plagued by injury, Jones-Drew will look to replace Rashad Jennings, who signed with the New York Giants in free agency, as he joins oft-injured Darren McFadden in the Raiders' backfield. 

"I didn't have an offseason to prepare for the NFL and I had three weeks to try and get in the best shape possible to play a full season," Jones-Drew added. "It was tough, and you saw how that came out. ... I plan to be back to my old self or even better."

With the acquisitions of Matt Schaub, Justin Tuck and Donald Penn, many of McKenzie's moves have infused Oakland's talent-laden roster with accomplished players on the downside of their careers in an attempt to contend in the competitive AFC West. 

MJD played his first eight seasons in a Jaguars jersey, rushing for over 8,000 yards and 68 touchdowns. Jacksonville released a statement on Friday regarding Jones-Drew's departure.

"We want to thank Maurice Jones-Drew for all of his contributions to the Jacksonville Jaguars the past eight years, the statement read. "Maurice's toughness, determination and competitive spirit on the field served as a great example to all of his teammates. Maurice has been one of the great Jaguars and he holds several team records for touchdowns that will remain for a long time. His place in Jaguars history is firmly established and we look forward to honoring him in Jacksonville at the appropriate time in the future."

"Of equal importance, Maurice was a great ambassador in the community and his foundation played a major role in making our city a better place for children. On behalf of the entire Jaguars organization, we wish him the best of luck in Oakland."

The latest "Around The League Podcast" offers a full recap of the NFL Annual Meeting in Orlando, then proposes player moves that won't happen (but probably should).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW