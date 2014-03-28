Maurice Jones-Drew, Raiders strike 3-year contract

"We want to thank Maurice Jones-Drew for all of his contributions to the Jacksonville Jaguars the past eight years, the statement read. "Maurice's toughness, determination and competitive spirit on the field served as a great example to all of his teammates. Maurice has been one of the great Jaguars and he holds several team records for touchdowns that will remain for a long time. His place in Jaguars history is firmly established and we look forward to honoring him in Jacksonville at the appropriate time in the future."