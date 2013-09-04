Maurice Jones-Drew: I lied to myself early in Jags camp

He wasn't always so confident. On Wednesday, the Jacksonville Jaguars running back acknowledged the beginning of training camp served as a legitimate test of his resolve.
"There were a couple days during camp where I was like, 'I don't know if I can do this anymore,'" according to John Oehser of the team's official website. "Once pain subsides and soreness goes away, you're ready to roll again. ... You fought through those first couple weeks."
"You were all saying I felt great," Jones went on, referring to the media. "I had to lie to myself, too, and say that as well. Now I feel good. I'm ready to get out there and play."
The Jaguars have an unsettled situation at quarterback (and that's being kind), so expect Jones-Drew to return to his role as the offense's focal point. The question is if Jones-Drew will be eased into workhorse status or will immediately take it on. We'd be surprised if he has less than 25 touches against the Kansas City Chiefs.