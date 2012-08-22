Maurice Jones-Drew drawing trade interest around NFL

We opined on Tuesday night that the Jacksonville Jaguars would have no interest in dealingMaurice Jones-Drew. A report has come out since backing that up.
If Maurice Jones-Drew thinks the Jaguars are going to cave to his demands, he doesn't know owner Shad Khan. Jeff Darlington reports. **More ...**
That didn't stop us from speculating about some potential landing spots for Jones-Drew, and it won't stop teams from calling the Jaguars either.
NFL Network and NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports that Jacksonville has received calls about Jones-Drew before and after the running back said he'd be open to a trade. The Jaguars are not "actively" trying to trade him, though.
Of course, they could passively listen if some team sent them a Godfather offer. It's hard to imagine any team wanting to give up a few high picks and a big contract for Jones-Drew, but the New York Jets seem like a team that might just be crazy enough to give up that many resources for an aging running back.
While it's not as exciting, the most likely ending to all this Jones-Drew talk is still that he ends up back with the Jaguarsin time for Week 1.