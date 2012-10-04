Maurice Jones-Drew doesn't think he'll hold out again

Maurice Jones-Drew doesn't plan to hold out again in Jacksonville next year. But the Jaguars' star running back wasn't making promises when he spoke to NFL.com and NFL Network's Albert Breer.
"I don't think so, I wouldn't do that. I don't think I would," Jones-Drew said. "I mean, I'm saying that now -- I don't know how I'll feel a couple months from now. But right now, I mean, I did what I thought I had to do. It didn't work. Oh well.
"You know what upsets me, though: No one knows me on a personal level in this league. There are a couple players who know me on a personal level. So for people to make assumptions about me as a player, you have to know me as a person."
Jones-Drew hedged after initially answering with a definitive: "I'm not gonna hold out again."
Perhaps sensing that it doesn't make sense to make promises about a year from now, MJD changed gears. He's doing everything possible on the field to help his leverage, averaging 4.9 yards per carry for the Jaguars. He's seventh in the NFL in rushing. And once again, he's stuck on an overly conservative offense without a strong passing game.