Maurice Jones-Drew decision expected early next week

St. Augustine, Fla., police confirmed Tuesday that Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew has not been charged with misdemeanor battery after allegedly striking a security guard in the face Sunday.
The question is if Jones-Drew will face charges after police complete their investigation of the incident.
Jones-Drew's attorney, Hank Coxe, tells NFL.com's Ian Rapoport that he expects to know by early next week if the Jaguars star will be charged. Jones-Drew is cooperating with the investigation and is scheduled to meet with police soon, likely Friday.
The original police report alleges that Jones-Drew knocked out the security guard with a blow to the cheek. The running back's agent, Adisa Bakari, told Rapoport on Tuesday that Jones-Drew departed the Conch House bar and restaurant immediately after the scuffle began and was not involved in any physical altercation.
We will find out which version of the story investigators believe after both sides offer statements.