Maurice Jones-Drew could return to Jaguars, GM says

On Sunday's "Around The League Podcast," Gregg Rosenthal opined that running back Maurice Jones-Drew is poised to enter his final month with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jones-Drew has managed a paltry 3.2 yards per carry through 11 starts in the final season of a five-year contract. Logic dictates that a rebuilding team can ill afford to shell out major money for a running back entering the back nine of his career.
General manager David Caldwell told WJXL-FM in Jacksonville on Tuesday night, however, that it's premature to write off the likelihood of another contract with Jones-Drew.
According to Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union, Caldwell said it's a "realistic possibility" that Jones-Drew will be back in Jacksonville for the 2014 season.
Although Jones-Drew has looked better on a competitive Jaguars team the past three weeks, he simply hasn't been the same back since returning from offseason Lisfranc surgery.
