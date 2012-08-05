Around the League

Presented By

Maurice Jones-Drew could learn from Chris Johnson

Published: Aug 05, 2012 at 06:15 AM

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew's holdout has reached double digits and there aren't signs of it ending anytime soon.

The NFL's reigning rushing champ is not happy with the two years and $9.5 million that remains on his 2009 contract extension and will use the $21 million he received in the first three seasons of that contract to fund his continued efforts towards a new deal.

While Jones-Drew is working out on his own, just as he did during last year's lockout, he might want to consider some unintentional advice that Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson and Hall of Fame running back Curtis Martin put out this weekend.

"I was in shape, but I wasn't in football shape ," Johnson told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport of his 2011 training camp holdout. "Like, as much as I worked out in this offseason, I came in, I started in camp, and I'm still not used to it today. I'm still not in football shape. We just started. It takes toward the end of football camp to get in football shape."

Johnson did not end his holdout until September 1 and had a career-low 1,047 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games last season.

"The thing about it, it wasn't nothing I can do during football practice during the season get me in football shape," Johnson added. "I can go through the games and play in the games, but the games still. ... The games aren't as hard as training camp. That's not going to get you in football shape. Training camp is brutal."

Jones-Drew is well within his rights to maximize his earnings, but he should be wary of fourth-year running back Rashad Jennings, who is gunning for his own long-term contract and has looked right at home as the team's top back during MJD's holdout. And if Jones-Drew watched Martin's brutally honest and inspirational speech from Saturday night, he might want to listen to Bill Parcells, who told Martin that he'd better be careful about coming out of the huddle, because you never know who's going in your place.

"You're always replaceable," Martin said on Saturday night. "There is someone always right on your heels. And every year, I tell you, there was someone. I'm not being modest, there was someone on that team had that had more ability, was quicker, stronger, faster and I just outworked everyone."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE