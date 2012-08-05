Maurice Jones-Drew could learn from Chris Johnson

Jones-Drew is well within his rights to maximize his earnings, but he should be wary of fourth-year running back Rashad Jennings, who is gunning for his own long-term contract and has looked right at home as the team's top back during MJD's holdout. And if Jones-Drew watched Martin's brutally honest and inspirational speech from Saturday night, he might want to listen to Bill Parcells, who told Martin that he'd better be careful about coming out of the huddle, because you never know who's going in your place.