Maurice Jones-Drew cleared for Jaguars training camp

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Gus Bradley told reporters Tuesday that his bell-cow running back has been medically cleared for training camp after an offseason spent rehabbing his surgically repaired foot.
Bradley praised Jones-Drew's return, saying the team is "extremely excited about the progress he's made." Bradley also confirmed the Jaguars will "really be smart" with Jones-Drew's workload, saying the running back will get "some reps" but with an eye toward keeping him fresh.
That lines up with what we've heard all summer out of Jacksonville, where the team wants Jones-Drew to get a taste of new offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch's attack but not at the risk of another injury.
An upbeat Jones-Drew told reporters, "Now it's back to football. It's a long time coming."
» Bradley confirmed that John Cyprien will start camp on the active/physically unable to perform list. The rookie safety suffered a strained hamstring during private workouts last week in Miami and likely won't be back until next week, according to Bradley. Cyprien is joined on the active/PUP list by rookie offensive guard Stephane Milhim and wide receivers Taylor Price and second-year pro Justin Blackmon. It's unclear when Blackmon, who underwent groin surgery this summer, will return to action.
» Bradley also told reporters that pass rusher Jason Babin has been cleared to practice after having groin surgery in June. Babin all along planned to be ready for camp in time to contribute to Bradley's reimagined defense.