Maurice Jones-Drew brings versatility to NFL Network

Jones-Drew also does a weekly feature called No Disrespect, offering his views on the game. It tests his acting skills, as he works with a team to produce segments that have a special theme. For instance, Jones-Drew did a No Disrespect as if he was about to climb Mt. Everest. Framed by mountains thanks to some TV magic, he donned a heavy winter coat and hat, which would have been great if he had actually been in the cold instead of under the hot studio lights.