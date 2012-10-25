Matthew Stafford unfazed by his start for Detroit Lions

Beyond kinks in his technique, Stafford is set up to succeed. His line is blocking fairly well, and he's healthy for the second year in a row. If there's a problem in Detroit, it's balance. The passing attack -- despite his troubles -- ranks second in the NFL, but that's deceptive. Their 19th-ranked running game doesn't scare opponents, and Detroit is converting just 47.8 percent of its red-zone opportunities. Calvin Johnson has only one touchdown in 2012 after scoring 16 times one season ago.