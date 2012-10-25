Matthew Stafford unfazed by his start for Detroit Lions

Matthew Stafford's mediocre start to the season hasn't helped in Detroit, where the Lions are 2-4 and barely a factor in the NFC playoff picture.
Stafford's passing numbers are down in almost every statistical category. This comes just one year after he torched the league for 5,038 yards and 41 touchdowns. Six games in, Stafford has thrown for five scores, a drop that has slid under the radar compared to Cam Newton's struggles.
We talked Wednesday about Stafford's mechanics and accuracy affecting his play, but the fourth-year pro is keeping his cool.
"I'm not worried about stats," Stafford told The Detroit News on Wednesday. "I am worried about winning. That is the biggest thing. When quarterbacks play really good, their team has a chance to win. But I know the only thing that's going to make it better is to keep working hard."
Beyond kinks in his technique, Stafford is set up to succeed. His line is blocking fairly well, and he's healthy for the second year in a row. If there's a problem in Detroit, it's balance. The passing attack -- despite his troubles -- ranks second in the NFL, but that's deceptive. Their 19th-ranked running game doesn't scare opponents, and Detroit is converting just 47.8 percent of its red-zone opportunities. Calvin Johnson has only one touchdown in 2012 after scoring 16 times one season ago.
"It's a six-game sample," Lions coach Jim Schwartz said. "Over the course of 16 games, we will see."
Schwartz and Stafford have 10 games to turn it around, but as it stands, the Lions might be the NFC's most disappointing team. How they respond between now and the end of the season will say much about their quarterback and his young teammates.