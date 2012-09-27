Matthew Stafford returns to practice; Scheffler, too

Matthew Stafford was back at practice Thursday, squelching concern the Detroit Lions starting quarterback might not be ready for the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Stafford missed Wednesday's practice to rest a sore right hip, but Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reported he "looked comfortable" and was "moving well" well during Thursday's session. McCosky expected Stafford to be limited in drills, but the passer played through more serious injuries than this in 2011.
Tight end Tony Scheffler joined Stafford on the practice field after missing last Sunday's overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans with a calf injury.
The strength of Stafford's play rests in his arm strength. He isn't a scrambler, and the leg injury won't affect his game the way it would some of the NFL's more mobile threats. After playing the Vikings, Stafford will have two weeks to rest the leg as Detroit enters its bye week. It's Minnesota or bust for the 1-2 Lions.