Matthew Stafford makes sense of Megatron's TD woes

We've had plenty of surprises in the first half of the NFL season, but Detroit Lions wideout Calvin Johnson's single touchdown through eight games ranks among the biggest.
Johnson hooked up with quarterback Matthew Stafford for 16 scores last season, setting a Lions record. The touchdowns, along with 96 catches and 1,681 receiving yards, represented one of the best seasons a wide receiver has ever had.
During a Tuesday guest spot "The Rich Eisen Podcast," Stafford explained why Megatron hasn't sustained that scoring pace this season.
"Whenever we get inside the 10-yard line, the teams' number one goal that we're playing, no matter who it is, 'Don't let Matthew throw it to Calvin and get a touchdown because that sparks them.' " Stafford said. "The guy's getting just viced and doubled like nobody else in the league.
"It's an interesting predicament, but he's still getting a bunch of yards and a bunch of catches for us, which is what we need."
Stafford's not wrong. Despite some nagging injuries, Johnson is pace for nearly 100 receptions and more than 1,500 receiving yards this season.