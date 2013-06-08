Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions tabling contract talks?

This is a sticky negotiation. Lewand realizes Stafford isn't going to take less money to extend, especially when he holds leverage with a $19.3 million salary-cap hit in 2014. The Lions have to be careful not to tie up too much of the salary cap in mega deals for Stafford and Calvin Johnson going forward. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh will be due for his own extension next offseason, though the Lions have not yet begun talks with the lineman's agent.