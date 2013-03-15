Matt Shaughnessy inks Arizona Cardinals contract

The Arizona Cardinals and Matt Shaughnessy have agreed to a one-year deal, a source told NFL.com's Albert Breer on Friday. The Cardinals later announced that Shaughnessy had signed his contract.
Shaughnessy started all 16 games in 2012 and posted 3.5 sacks and 31 tackles. He bounced back from a shoulder injury that landed him on injured reserve in 2011.
The Cardinals get a solid contributor on the line who holds up well against the run and can rush the passer. Shaughnessy had 56 tackles and seven sacks in 2010, but isn't considered a sexy signing.
The one-year deal allows Shaughnessy to test the market again next year, in hopes of better results.