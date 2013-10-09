Matt Schaub will remain starting QB, Gary Kubiak says

Houston Texans coach Gary Kubiakleft the door open for a quarterback change when we last heard from him. He thought about replacing Matt Schaub throughout the week, but Kubiak announced on Wednesday that Schaub would keep his job.
"It was a tough decision," Kubiak said during the news conference. "Real tough. But I feel like it was the best thing for our football team this weekend."
Just saying that it was a "real tough" decision shows that Schaub is on a short leash. Schaub was paid nearly $30 million guaranteed for the 2012 and 2013 seasons. That's franchise quarterback money, and the Texans do not want to give up on him yet. T.J. Yates, the team's backup, struggled to keep his job this offseason in a battle with Case Keenum.
Kubiak's words indicate that one more crushing interception could put Schaub on the bench and Yates in the game. The Texans host the St. Louis Rams on Sunday.
The show of support from Kubiak comes at a time when the embattled quarterback has taken too much heat for his play. An unidentified individual yelled obscenities at Schaub's house Tuesday, NFL security vice president of security Jeff Miller told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Kubiak did not speak at length about Schaub's off-field ordeal.