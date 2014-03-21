Matt Schaub traded from Texans to Oakland Raiders

Oakland still could draft a quarterback with the No. 5 overall selection, but there won't be as big a rush to play the rookie with Schaub on board. Schaub's arrival should have no impact on Oakland's decision with the pick, but this move is a little different than Houston signing Ryan Fitzpatrick or Jacksonville bringing back Chad Henne. Those guys are getting paid like high-level backups. Schaub, assuming he doesn't adjust his salary too much, is getting paid like a clear starter.