Matt Schaub to be limited before Houston Texans' training camp

While Matt Schaub said he would be "100 percent ready to go" in time for training camp, his coach said the Houston Texans' star quarterback won't be going full speed before then.
"If we're not paying attention, he'll do everything, but we're not going to let him do that," Gary Kubiak said Monday in reference to the Texans' organized team activities, which start May 21.
Schaub is recovering from a surgery several months ago to repair a Lisfranc injury in his right foot and a follow-up procedure that took place in April.
Schaub said he didn't doubt he would be ready and that his recovery is right on schedule, according to the Texans' official website.
"We're going to put the reins on him, so to speak," Kubiak said. "He will do drill work, could throw some seven-on-seven, but he will not be put in a team environment where he might get tripped up or something like that happens."
"He's ready to go," Kubiak said. "It's us being cautious with him right now."