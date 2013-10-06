Around the League

Matt Schaub still Texans' starting QB, Gary Kubiak says

Published: Oct 06, 2013 at 04:00 PM
Houston Texans coach Gary Kubiak stuck with Matt Schaub as long as possible. Schaub finally gave his coach no other choice but to make a change at quarterback.

T.J. Yates entered Sunday night's 34-3 loss to the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter after Schaub threw his third interception of the night. (Earlier in the game, Schaub threw an interception returned for a touchdown for an NFL-record fourth consecutive game.) The Texans were down 24-3 at the time of Schaub's interception, and the 49ers quickly converted the pick into seven more points.

Schaub's performance was ugly, but Kubiak is sticking with him as the team's starter. The coach announced after the game that Schaub will start next week against the St. Louis Rams.

"This has to be rock bottom," Kubiak said.

Schaub isn't seeing the field well, and defenders are sitting on Houston's routes. The Texans never make defenses pay by going deep, and defenders like San Francisco's Tramaine Brock are reading Schaub's eyes and making quick breaks on the ball.

The final numbers for Schaub aren't pretty: 19-of-35 passing for 173 yards and zero touchdown passes with three interceptions. The Texans scored three points in Schaub's last five quarters before he got the hook. This was a team that many predicted to make the Super Bowl.

The question now becomes: How much longer can Kubiak stick with Schaub?

The interceptions have been brutal, but Schaub has enjoyed positive moments this season. (He entered the game with a a passer rating close to the league average.) Kubiak didn't seem thrilled with Yates' development in the offseason, and the team considered giving Case Keenum the backup job. Kubiak probably doesn't trust Yates either. There's a reason why Schaub was paid nearly $30 million guaranteed in a contract signed early last year.

Kubiak knows this season still can be salvaged. He believes, for now, that Schaub is the best bet to save things.

