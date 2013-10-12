Matt Schaub still respected by Houston Texans players

Matt Schaub is officially in a slump. The Houston Texans quarterback has thrown a pick six in a record four straight games, but he still owns the starting job -- and the support of his teammates.
NFL Media's Jeff Darlington reported Friday on NFL Network's "Around the League Live" that Schaub "does still have this locker room" despite his ghastly play during the Texans' three-game skid.
"He still has the respect of these guys," Darlington said. "They really do believe in him, and they refuse to think a guy, just one year ago who passed for 4,000 yards, who had nearly twice as many touchdowns as interceptions, has just lost it. They can't figure it out though, and that might be as big a problem as anything."
Texans running back Arian Foster praised coach Gary Kubiak for changing passers, telling the Houston Chronicle this week: "He has our back." Linebacker Brian Cushing argued Schaub's "had a couple rough games. I think everyone does in their career, but it's highlighted more when you're the quarterback."
Couchgating tips for Week 6
Gregg Rosenthal clues in viewers on key storylines for all 14 games, including Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady. **More ...**
Cushing emphasized teammates "have faith in Matt and know he's going to get us going real quick."
The Texans have shown plenty of patience with their quarterback's ugly month, but this was a team with Super Bowl aspirations. Kubiak acknowledged he wrestled with the idea of starting backup T.J. Yatesfor Sunday against the St. Louis Rams. Expect a quick switch if Schaub struggles early.