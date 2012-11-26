Matt Schaub: Ndamukong Suh 'not Texan-worthy'

Ndamukong Suh's Thanksgiving Day footwork is reportedly scheduled for review by the NFL on Monday. No matter what the NFL decides, Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub says Suh's style of play wouldn't fly on his team.
"You don't want a player like that. The stuff that he stands for and the type of player he is, that's not Houston Texan-worthy," Schaub told KILT-AM, per ESPN.com. "That's not what we're about as a football team, as individuals, collectively as a group, we're not that type of person."
During the Lions' 34-31 overtime loss to the Texans, the defensive tackle was tugged to the ground rushing the passer and appeared to kick Schaub in the groin on his way down.
Suh's left leg jabbed at Schaub unnaturally, stirring debate whether the kick was intentional. This came one year after Suh was suspended two games for stomping on Green Bay Packers lineman Evan Dietrich-Smith during a Thanksgiving meeting.
Suh hasn't commented since the incident, but the NFL might have plenty to say about it this week. As for Schaub, his thoughts on the matter are crystal clear.