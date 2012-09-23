Matt Schaub loses piece of ear in Houston Texans' win

On a third-and-5 at the Houston 25, Schaub threaded the needle to Andre Johnson to pick up a crucial first down that helped kill the clock. It was a decisive read and an accurate throw. It might not show up in the highlight reels, but it was the type of throw that championship quarterbacks make. The Texans took the best that Manning had in the second half, and they survived. They are the only AFC team with a 3-0 record.