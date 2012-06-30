Matt Schaub, Houston Texans reportedly haven't talked new deal

The Houston Texans have yet to open substantive discussions on a long-term deal with quarterback Matt Schaub, but appear likely to do so prior to the start of the upcoming season, according to Len Pasquarelli of The SportsXchange.
Schaub is entering the final year of his current deal, which will pay him $7.15 million this season. He said earlier this month that he was unaware of any negotiations between his agent and the Texans.
The Texans believe Schaub's recovery from a foot injury that ended his 2011 season is going well, according to Pasquarelli. Schaub underwent surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury, suffered in a win over Tampa Bay on Nov. 13.
Schaub signed a six-year, $48 million contract with the Texans in 2007 following a trade from the Atlanta Falcons. He passed for 2,479 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions in 10 games this past season prior to the injury.