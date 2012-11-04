Matt Schaub guides Houston Texans to win over Mario Williams, Buffalo Bills

Williams had a sack and five tackles in his first game at Reliant Stadium since signing a six-year, $100 million contract with the Bills (3-5) in the offseason. The Texans made the defensive end the top overall pick in the 2006 draft and he's still Houston's career sacks leader (53). But Williams became a free agent after last season, and the Texans opted against breaking the bank to keep him and let him go.