Matt Schaub excited to have more control with Raiders

Matt Schaub has a new ZIP code, a new jersey, a new offense and some new responsibilities with the Oakland Raiders.
"It's exciting. It's just like going to a new place and getting a fresh start," the quarterback told Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group. "To come to an offense where the coach is looking to give you more freedom, and looking to give you more control of things.
"I had that in some aspects in Houston, but there are things I'm being asked to do here that I didn't have control of in Houston. I would have loved to, but we just weren't in control of it."
One responsibility Schaub didn't have in Gary Kubiak's offense during his seven seasons with the Houston Texans was the ability to make his own checks and calls at the line. The 32-year-old quarterback hints that he might finally have those duties.
"To now be in that position, and being the quarterback, that's such a great place to be because you can get everyone on the same page," Schaub said. "You can get into a great play, a better play that you had called. ... It's a work in progress, but I'm ecstatic to have that situation because it's something I've wanted to try and get to."
