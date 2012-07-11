Around the League

Presented By

Matt Schaub, Duane Brown contracts loom for Texans

Published: Jul 11, 2012 at 04:02 AM

"Around the League" is taking a look at each team's salary-cap situation heading into training camp. Next up: The Houston Texans.

Adjusted Cap Number: $122.898 million

Cap Room Remaining: $4.053 million

Best Bargain: Connor Barwin. A 2009 second-round draft pick out of Cincinnati, Barwin came off the bench to notch 4.5 sacks as a rookie before spending all but a handful of plays of the 2010 season on injured reserve. The Texans' move to a 3-4 defense was beneficial to Barwin, who led the team with 11.5 sacks and 28 hits on opposing quarterbacks. Barwin also had seven passes defensed, including five at the line of scrimmage, as noted in the recently released Football Outsiders Almanac 2012.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Barwin is scheduled to earn the NFL minimum base salary which counts less than $1 million against the Texans' salary cap. For a player that logged over 90 percent of the defensive snaps last season, and gets to the quarterback with frequency, that's a good deal for the Texans.

Potential Camp Casualty: Pressed against the cap earlier this offseason, the Texans cleared space with the releases of Eric Winston and Jacoby Jones, trade of DeMeco Ryans and got No. 2 receiver Kevin Walter to take a $1.5 million pay cut.

Contact Issue Looming In 2013: Matt Schaubisn't sweating it, but the 31-year-old is entering the final year of his contract. When healthy, Schaub has been productive, completing over 65 percent of 2,118 pass attempts for 16,903 yards and 92 touchdowns in his 64 games in five seasons with the Texans. The problem is Schaub has missed what amounts to a full season with injuries, including the last six regular season games and the first two playoff games in franchise history with a Lisfranc foot injury last season. Schaub is not among the elite NFL quarterbacks, but staying healthy and productive in leading the Texans back to the playoffs in 2012 could help him get another big contract.

In addition to Schaub, the Texans will also have to sign left tackle Duane Brown or use the franchise tag him, as Brown's quietly developed into one of the league's top tackles. The franchise tender for an offensive lineman in 2013 is projected to be worth around $9.3 million, which is over $5 million less than the projected amount of the non-exclusive tender for a quarterback. It might be less painful from a financial perspective to lock up Schaub and keep the franchise tag available for Brown.

With pass rushers are a valued commodity, Barwin can be added to this list, as well. That said, the Texans let Mario Williams walk and have guarded against the possibility of losing Barwin to free agency with the selections of edge rushers Whitney Mercilus in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft and Brooks Reed in the second round of the 2011 draft.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW