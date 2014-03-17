Matt Schaub being shopped by Houston Texans

With so many teams in need of a starting quarterback, we recently learned the Houston Texans are in no hurry to releaseMatt Schaub.
The plan, instead, is to find a taker in a trade, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, via sources informed of the Texans' thinking.
Two teams interested in Schaub, per Rapoport, are the Cleveland Browns and Oakland Raiders. Both organizations have the salary-cap space to absorb Schaub's $14.5 million cap figure.
Whether either of those teams is willing to part with a draft pick to pay that steep price for a reclamation project is dubious. Unless Schaub is amenable to a pay cut, he's more likely to be released than traded.
The Browns have an obvious connection in new coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who called plays for Schaub in Houston before following his father to Washington.
In addition to Schaub, the Raiders are "looking at" Josh Freeman, NFL Media's Albert Breer has reported. Dennis Allen's club has been connected to Michael Vick and Mark Sanchez as well.
