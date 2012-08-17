Matt Ryan sidesteps 'elite' QB question with Falcons

Over his four-year career, Ryan's completion percentage is over 60 percent, he's averaged over 3,500 passing yards and 23 touchdowns per season and he has more than twice as many touchdowns as interceptions. From an advanced metrics standpoint, Ryan has ranked in the Top 10 in Football Outsiders' DYAR and DVOA (explanations of both can be found in the link) in each of the last two seasons. With Julio Jones and Roddy White forming what's believed to be the best receiver duo in the National Football League, Ryan could put up 4,500-5,000 passing yards this season.