Around the League

Presented By

Matt Ryan running Falcons' offense 'as well' as anyone

Published: Oct 30, 2012 at 03:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Atlanta Falcons continue to operate under the radar despite being unbeaten and untied through seven games.

Power Poll: Falcons solidify lead

mr_121015_ia.jpg

The unbeaten Atlanta Falcons remain at the top of the latest NFL.com Power Poll, but where does our panel of experts rank your favorite team? More...

Matt Ryan has so much to do with that. There has been zero adjustment period during the quarterback's first season in Dirk Koetter's offense. Ryan has taken the wheel and dominated games.

The Falcons' offense ranks 13th in the NFL, a number tinged by their 24th-ranked ground game. This passing attack is dropping 271 yards and nearly 29 points per game on opponents. The Falcons followed form Sunday in a 30-17 thumping of the Philadelphia Eagles in which Ryan threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns.

"He ran the offense as about as well as it could be run," Falcons coach Mike Smith told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I thought there was probably one throw early in the game that he would've liked to have had back. It was really the first throw of the game, but Matt is running the offense extremely well."

That problematic first pass? A second-down incompletion over the middle intended for Michael Turner. If that's your biggest mistake in the game, good luck to the challenger.

Ryan ranks third in passer rating (103.0), and he has thrown multiple scoring passes in every game but one in 2012. He has 17 touchdown passes on the season, compared to just six interceptions. Ryan is more than a top-five quarterback. He's soaring toward MVP honors.

The Falcons have done this before, ripping through the regular season, only to flame out in January. This season's team offers something different, and I don't think Falcons fans have much longer to wait for a playoff win -- or more.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW