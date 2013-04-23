Matt Ryan not worried about Atlanta Falcons extension

From where we stand here in April, there's little reason to fret over Matt Ryan re-signing with the Atlanta Falcons.
The Falcons and their franchise quarterback have paused on negotiations toward a contract extension to focus on this week's 2013 NFL Draft, but Ryan is confident a new contract will come in time.
"I think both sides have spoken, but that's down the line," Ryan told NFL Network's "NFL Total Access," which will air at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. "I think at this point, the things I can worry about, the things I can focus on, are trying to improve on the field, and letting the smart people, the guys who are in to that kind of stuff, handle that business off the field."
Said Ryan: "I want to be here, I know that for sure. I think things will take care of themselves, and right now, it's not something I'm too worried about."
The Falcons have been trimming salary figures off the books this offseason, the strongest indicator they are paving the way for a massive new contract for Ryan. He's fully expected -- along with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers -- to shoot past the $120.6 million contract quarterback Joe Flacco signed with the Baltimore Ravens in March.