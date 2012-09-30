Matt Ryan has MVP-like day in Atlanta Falcons' win

Much of the Falcons' praise goes back to Ryan (25-of-40 passing, 369 yards, three TDs, one INT), who's taking his Tom Brady impersonation to the next level this season. The throw to White tells you so much about him. He's physically gifted enough to drop it in the bucket from 65 yards away and cool enough to do it in his own end zone against a Panthers pass rush that battered him all afternoon.