Matt Ryan, Falcons expected to explore contract extension

The Falcons and Ryan are expected to explore a contract extension this offseason, sources say, despite Ryan having two years left on his current deal. The potential new contract, coming after the best year of the quarterback's career, could threaten Colts quarterback Andrew Luck as the game's highest-paid player. Rarely do teams come to players with two years to go on their contracts, but it does happen with marquee players. Given the way Ryan has thrived alongside offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan in one of the NFL's most prolific offenses, he has certainly earned his reputation as one of the game's top quarterbacks.