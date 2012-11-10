Matt Ryan: Atlanta Falcons don't look beyond Sunday

The 8-0 Atlanta Falcons might not have won over all their doubters yet, but they're certainly in the conversation of teams that have a legitimate shot to reach Super Bowl XLVII in February.
On Sunday, the Falcons will put their perfect season on the line against the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome. The same Superdome that will host the Super Bowl on Feb. 3.
"I think everybody has that in mind when you train and you prepare in the offseason but at this time of the year, guys are really focused week to week," Ryan said, via NFL.com and NFL Network's Jeff Darlington. "We are not really worried about what is going to happen in January or February.
"It's about handling our business in November and this week. I think that is one of the strengths of our locker room."
The Saints are just 3-5, but this one shouldn't be a cake walk for the Falcons. As wide receiver Roddy White made clear this week, there's some bad blood between these teams. The Saints aren't going to roll over.