Matt Prater misses third consecutive Broncos practice

Meanwhile, running back Knowshon Moreno practiced in a limited fashion for the third day in a row. Moreno suffered a rib injury late in the AFC Championship Game, but he appears to be on track to be Denver's lead rusher against the Seattle Seahawks. Per Newsday, Moreno said the injury "is what it is" and it won't prevent him from playing. Rookie Montee Ball likely will handle a portion of the workload.