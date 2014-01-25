Around the League

Matt Prater misses third consecutive Broncos practice

Published: Jan 25, 2014 at 06:15 AM

The Denver Broncos were still down a kicker Friday.

Matt Prater missed practice with an illness for the second consecutive day, according to multiple reports.

Broncos coach John Fox isn't worried about the All-Pro with Super Bowl XLVIII still nine days away.

"He'll be fine," Fox said, according to ESPN.com.

Prater was one of the best kickers in football this season, making 25 of 26 field-goal attempts, including seven from beyond 50 yards. He set an NFL record with a 64-yard conversion during the regular season and is 5 of 6 in the playoffs. He is a legit weapon on a team full of them.

Meanwhile, running back Knowshon Moreno practiced in a limited fashion for the third day in a row. Moreno suffered a rib injury late in the AFC Championship Game, but he appears to be on track to be Denver's lead rusher against the Seattle Seahawks. Per Newsday, Moreno said the injury "is what it is" and it won't prevent him from playing. Rookie Montee Ball likely will handle a portion of the workload.

Defensive tackle Mitch Unrein (knee) also was back at practice after sitting out Thursday.

UPDATE: Prater missed practice for a third consecutive day Saturday, according to The Denver Post. He was sent home Saturday with the virus, but will travel with the team to New York on Sunday.

