Matt Prater close to reaching deal with Denver Broncos

According to a source with knowledge of Barth's contract, the extension included $4 million in guaranteed money, which was comprised of a $3 million roster bonus in 2012 and $500,000 of his base salaries in each of the next two seasons. With Barth scheduled to earn $1.45 million in base salary in 2012, and unlikely to be released, he is effectively guaranteed $4.95 million (his roster bonus, 2012 base salary, and $500,000 of next year's salary), which is similar to what New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowskiwas guaranteed in his 2010 extension and might be what Prater is seeking in a multiyear deal from the Broncos.