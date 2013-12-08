Matt Prater breaks field-goal record with 64-yarder

On an afternoon when the NFL Media newsroom erupted with cheers several times, the loudest was reserved for Denver Broncos kicker Matt Prater.
Prater broke the NFL record with a 64-yard field goal to draw within one point of the Tennessee Titans going into halftime of Sunday's game.
The previous record of 63 yards was shared by Tom Dempsey, Jason Elam, Sebastian Janikowski and David Akers.
The prodigious boots by Prater, Elam and Janikowski all occurred in Denver, where the thin air gives kickers an advantage.
The record-breaker will boost Prater's Pro Bowl resume. He's drilled 17 of 18 field-goal attempts, leads the league with 61 extra points and is second only to Graham Gano of the Carolina Panthers in average kickoff distance.