Matt Moore signs new contract with Miami Dolphins

Harrison: Team needs in free agency
NFL.com's Jeff Darlington reported Friday that quarterback Matt Moore has decided to stay in South Florida, signing a two-year contract worth $8 million with the Dolphins, according to a source close to the player. This comes hours after Miami agreed to re-sign wide receiver Brian Hartline on Thursday night.
Terms of Moore's new contract were not immediately known, but the Dolphins confirmed the news of both signings on Friday.
It's smart work by general manager Jeff Ireland. Moore widely was considered the top quarterback in a thin NFL free-agent market and likely would have been courted by multiple teams. Moore wants to be a starter, but he's comfortable with the Dolphins and close friends with second-year quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
The Dolphins weren't about to let Hartline walk away, either, agreeing to sign the wideout to a contract that pays out nearly $31 million over five years. Ireland has said repeatedly he wants to surround Tannehill with weapons, but retaining Moore gives Miami organization-wide insurance that Pat Devlin isn't the next guy up under center.