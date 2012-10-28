Matt Moore replaces injured Ryan Tannehill to guide Miami Dolphins past Jets

NOTES: Cromartie missed a few plays after dislocating his right pinkie early in the first quarter after falling and then getting into it with Bush on the sideline. ... Jets LB Bart Scott had his streak of 119 consecutive games played end because of a toe injury that has bothered him since the last time the teams played in Week 3. ... Byrd, briefly paralyzed 20 years ago in a game against Kansas City, became the fifth former Jets player to have his number retired, joining Joe Namath, Don Maynard, Joe Klecko and Curtis Martin.