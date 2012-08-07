Matt Moore 'not worried' about Dolphins' depth chart

Darlington: 'Hard Knocks' primer
David Garrard has emerged as the clear favorite to be the starter. Meanwhile, the quarterback of the future, Ryan Tannehill, is being groomed to potentially slide into the backup slot.
Moore probably thought his 6-3 showing over the Dolphins' final nine games last season earned him some rope. Instead, he finds himself behind Garrard on the depth chart before the preseason even begins.
"I guess it's frustrating a little bit, but I'm not worried," Moore said Tuesday, via The Associated Press.
"I'm not overly concerned that it's going to wreck my performance or wreck my play from here on out," he said. "We're just competing. Nothing has changed in practice at all. They had to have a starting point and that's how they went."
Moore is scheduled to make $2.5 million this season, a lot of scratch if he ends up a third-string quarterback. Moore has proved he can win in the NFL, and there are sure to be interested teams if the Dolphins put him on the market between now and Week 1.