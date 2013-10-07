Matt Millen's son on Lions passing up DeMarcus Ware

"It gets to pick 10, and there's DeMarcus Ware, so I'm thinking, 'All right, we got our guy.' And then all of a sudden, there's chatter from some other people in the room that, 'You know what, if we got this wide receiver and paired him with Roy Williams and some of the other weapons we have, we'd be a really potent offense.' And I can see his mind starting to change."