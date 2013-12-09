Matt McGloin to remain Oakland Raiders' starting QB

Matt McGloin led the Oakland Raiders to 24 points in the second half of Sunday's 37-27 loss to the New York Jets. That performance was enough for him to keep the starting quarterback job for Week 15 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
Coach Dennis Allen said Monday, via CSN Bay Area, that McGloin will be the starter for the final three games "unless something unforeseen happens."
Allen has not given up on Terrelle Pryoras a spot player, however. The coaching staff will come up with a game plan for Pryor's playing time going forward.
"We knew we wanted to get (Pryor) in early in the game, get him a series and then evaluate and see how it went after that," Allen said of his quarterback plans Sunday night. "As we went back with Matt, we really had something going in the second half offensively, so we stuck with what we were doing."
Allen referred to Pryor as a building block for his franchise in mid-October. It appeared that the former Ohio State star was settling in as the quarterback ofthe future in Oakland.