Matt McGloin starts for Raiders; Terrelle Pryor out

Battling a nagging knee injury, Oakland Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryorhas been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Houston Texans.
Coach Dennis Allen acknowledged that Pryor encountered a setback on Friday after sharing reps with rookie Matt McGloin in Thursday's practice.
Although Allen had been holding out hope, team sources told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that all signs pointed to McGloin making his first NFL start once Pryor missed Friday's practice.
In the only action of his short career, McGloin completed 7 of 15 passes (46.7 percent) for 87 yards (5.8 yards per attempt) and a 65.1 passer rating in garbage time in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks ago.
As Gregg Rosenthal pointed out, a battle between undrafted quarterbacks McGloin and Case Keenum would be a rematch of the Penn State-Houston TicketCity Bowl in January 2012.
Just as in that case, this week's matchup favors Keenum over the former Penn State walk-on.