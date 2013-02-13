Matt Light: Wes Welker deserves to stay with Patriots

"If you take the heart and soul away from a team, it's not like open-heart surgery these days," former Patriots lineman Matt Light said on ComcastSportsNet's Sports Tonight. "He's a guy that you have (to) try to find a way to make him right. I think he made really good money last year, and I think you can't argue that fact. The way the league is set up right now, they're going to be able to push it to the nth degree, but at some point you have to say just do the right thing for the guy, he's been there long enough."