Matt Leinart, John Beck to work out for Jets, Bills

The Buffalo Bills look like they will have some competition for the backup quarterbacks currently available on the NFL scrap heap.
NFL.com's Gil Brandt said Sunday morning on SiriusXM NFL Radio that the New York Jets also will work out Matt Leinart and John Beck, per the show's co-host, Ralph Vacchiano.
After Geno Smith's disastrous outing in Saturday night's 24-21 preseason victory over the New York Giants and Mark Sanchez's shoulder injury, the Jets are looking to bring in another clipboard holder.
Leinart, Sanchez's decorated predecessor at USC, played (poorly) last season with the Oakland Raiders and lost a tryout with the Seattle Seahawks to Brady Quinn in April. Beck, meanwhile, hasn't seen a regular-season game since the Washington Redskins cut him loose after 2011.
While bringing in some fresh bodies for practice and the final preseason game is likely necessary, Leinart and Beck aren't names that should be on any final 53-man roster list.
After Saturday night's decisions it seems pretty simple for the Jets: If Sanchez isn't healthy, throw out Smith and let him work through his struggles -- as painful as they appeared Saturday.