Matt Leinart, John Beck to work out for Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are in the market for a veteran quarterback. Rookie EJ Manuel is questionable for Week 1 with a knee injury, and Kevin Kolb might be out indefinitely with concussion-like symptoms.
Leinart last was in the news when he lost a Seattle Seahawks tryout to Brady Quinn in April. He played poorly enough in relief of Carson Palmer in Week 16 last season that the Oakland Raiders turned to Terrelle Pryor for the season finale.
Beck spent time in the New Orleans Saints' rookie camp after the 2013 NFL Draft. He hasn't thrown a pass in a regular-season game since 2011, when Washington Redskins coach Mike Shanahan publicly staked his reputation on Beck as his starter.
Unless Manuel beats the clock, Tuel should be the favorite to start in the Bills' Sept. 8 season opener versus the New England Patriots.
UPDATE: Following the workout Sunday, the Bills are working out a contract for Leinart and plan to sign him, Rapoport reported, per a source involved in the process. As for Beck, The New York Jets seem interested in the free-agent signal-caller. NFL.com's Gil Brandt said Sunday on SiriusXM NFL Radio that the Jets will look at Beck.