Matt Leinart, Jacoby Ford injured in Oakland Raiders' loss

Two members of the Oakland Raiders' offense came out of Friday night's 31-27 preseason loss in Arizona with injuries.
Backup quarterback Matt Leinart was carted into the locker room with an injury to the index finger on his right (non-throwing) hand during the third quarter after he took a late hit from Arizona's Ricky Lumpkin, who was called for a personal foul on the play.
"We're going to get X-rays and see what happened, but I should be OK," Leinart said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. "It's not my throwing hand, so we'll see what happens."
Jacoby Ford, expected to be one of the Raiders' leading receivers, hobbled off the field during the first quarter with what the Chronicle reported to be a foot injury. Ford was spotted on crutches after the game.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.