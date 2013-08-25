 Skip to main content
Matt Leinart, Buffalo Bills reach contract to fill QB void

Published: Aug 25, 2013 at 10:25 AM

The Buffalo Bills signed Matt Leinart as the Band-Aid to their quarterback wound, the team announced Sunday.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported earlier Sunday the team planned to sign the veteran, per a source involved in the process. Fox Sports first reported the news.

Bills coach Doug Marrone was hopeful Saturday night that he'd see rookieEJ Manuel back on the practice field before the season opener. However, with Kevin Kolb sidelined with concussion-like symptoms after sustaining a knee to the back of the head in Saturday night's preseason loss, the Bills needed another quarterback to team with undrafted rookie Jeff Tuel, if only for practices.

The Billsalso were working out quarterback John Beck.

Leinart spent 2012 with the Oakland Raiders and appeared in two games. He was so lackluster replacing Carson Palmer in Week 15 that the Raiders skipped Leinart in favor of Terrelle Pryor for the final game.

With Marrone talking about using wide receiver (and former quarterback) Brad Smith and running back Fred Jackson as emergency quarterbacks, the Bills were bound to sign someone. Leinart got the call. We'd also expect him to be cut loose as soon as the incumbents are back on the field.

