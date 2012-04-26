Matt Kalil tuning out NFL draft analysis, predictions

NEW YORK -- The mist outside didn't stop the red carpet portion of the 2012 NFL Draft festivities from going on.
I caught up to USC offensive tackle Matt Kalil, looking healthy despite the strep throat he came down with this week.
Has Kalil been tracking the speculation where he will wind up tonight?
"My TV's off, man," he said. "I'm not following anything."
(Aside: Would you be able to shut off the outside world in the same situation? I'm reading everything. But maybe that's just me.)
I asked Kalil if this was a day he's looking forward to or a day he can't wait to put in his rear-view mirror.
"Kind of both. I'm enjoying the experience because it's only going to happen once," he said. "I'm ready to be picked, my heart's beating a million times a second, so I'm just waiting for my name to be called."
He was then whisked away to the green room to begin the longest two hours of his life.