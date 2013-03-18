Matt Hasselbeck released by Tennessee Titans

Jim Wyatt of The Tennessean reported Monday that the Titans have informed Hasselbeck he's being released, according to sources.
"I want to thank Matt for his contributions to our team over the last two years," Titans general manager Ruston Webster said. "He was an important part of the transition process -- he was a pro at every turn and he provided an example to the rest of the team. I know that we are a better team for his being here and we wish him the best."
Jake Locker, whom Hasselbeck took under his tutelage, told The Tennessean he was "sad to see Matt go."
"I understand the business side of the game and am thankful for what he has taught me," Locker said. "He is a great football player and even better person and I wish him nothing but the best."
Locker replaced Hasselbeck as starter last season, but Locker's injury issues likely will spur the Titans to find an experienced backup quarterback. Ryan Fitzpatrick and Kevin Kolb are two logical options.