Matt Hasselbeck: I should throw to Jared Cook more

Tennessee Titans quarterback Matt Hasselbeck plans to make frustrated tight end Jared Cook happy by targeting him more in future games.
Rapoport: Week 9 game rankings
What's the best game on the Week 9 slate? The worst? Ian Rapoport provides a pecking order in his Rap Sheet Rankings. **More ...**
"I know how I feel about him, and I know how coaches feel about him," Hasselbeck said Wednesday, according to Jim Wyatt of The Tennessean. "He is a great player. If anything, I feel like I should throw him the ball more. He makes plays for us, and I like him a lot. He is definitely a big part of what we are doing."
Cook, who has 28 receptions for 373 yards this season, reportedly requested a trade Monday, presumably disappointed over his lack of snaps. Tuesday, Titans coach Mike Munchak shot down the idea of shipping out his starting tight end before Thursday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.
Cook suffered an injury during a Week 3 win over the Detroit Lions, but he has been targeted an average of just five times per game, according to Wyatt.
"You are going to hit adversity, and you are going to hit bumps in the road, and you are going to hit times when the team wants to pull apart just a little bit, and that's when the team really has to pull together," Hasselbeck said. "So you pull together or you don't. I feel good about what we've got, especially with him."