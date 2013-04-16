Matt Hasselbeck, Chandler Harnish settle jersey No. 8

Matt Hasselbeck has worn No. 8 every season since 2001. When he signed with the Indianapolis Colts last month, he found his old number already was taken by Colts backup quarterback Chandler Harnish.
2013 NFL Draft: Team needs
Our analysts examine each team's game plan entering the NFL draft, identifying biggest needs, potential fits and more. More ...
We're sure Hasselbeck could've pulled rank and claimed No. 8 as his own. After all, Hasselbeck is a 14-year NFL veteran. He's three-time Pro Bowl selection who started in a Super Bowl. Harnish's biggest accomplishment to date is being Mr. Irrelevant.
But Hasselbeck is a magnanimous soul, so he chose to issue Harnish a challenge instead. If Harnish could make a half-court shot, he would relinquish No. 8 to Hasselbeck, but receive $8,000 from Hasselbeck in return.
As you can see above, Hasselbeck will not be changing his number after all, while Harnish will make a local charity very happy. Further evidence that being an NFL quarterback is pretty divine, even when you're holding a clipboard.